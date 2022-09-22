Kdenlive Devs Need Your Help to Implement Nested Timelines, New Effects Panel

The KDE Project has put out a fundraiser in an attempt to help the development team behind the popular Kdenlive video editor take the next step in the development process of this powerful open-source project.

I use Kdenlive when I edit my videos, so I know it’s powerful software, and, best of all, it’s completely free. I bet many of you out there are using it as well, but it looks like it could get better with the help of the community.

If the fundraiser proves to be successful, and I have no doubt that it won’t, Kdenlive will get some cool new features like nested timelines, which lets you open several timeline tabs that each contain a separate timeline where you can insert (or “nest”) one timeline within another to act as a single clip.

“You might want to integrate, for example, a complex “Final credits” compositing sequence with 10 tracks at the end of your project. You could do this in a timeline tab and then insert that timeline as a single clip into your main project, allowing for a much cleaner workflow,” explain the devs.

Another cool new feature will be a new effects panel where you could more quickly and easily adjust basic parameters of a video clip, such as brightness or contrast, as well as crop and transform videos, and tweak the volume of audio clips.

In addition to these new features, the Kdenlive devs plan to overhaul the software’s source code to make it faster and more reliable when encoding, rendering, or previewing, as well as to improve video and audio playback on the timeline, both at normal and slow speeds.

If you care about the future of the Kdenlive video editor and want to see these changes in an upcoming release, visit the official website and donate whatever you can. With this initiative, the KDE Project paves the way for a new phase in supporting its community and contributors so they can create free software in a sustainable way.

