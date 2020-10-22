KeePassXC 2.6.2 Password Manager Adds Major UI Improvements and Bug Fixes

The KeePassXC 2.6.2 open-source password manager has been released today for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, and it’s a major update that brings some important bug fixes and improvements.

One of the major improvements included in the KeePassXC 2.6.2 release is a new way for the web browser integration to handle and prioritizes URLs. In addition, there’s also a new “Always on Top” mode in the view menu that lets users set the main KeePassXC window to always be on top.

Furthermore, KeePassXC 2.6.2 moves the option to show or hide usernames and passwords to the view menu, adds new command-line options to let users specify the location of the configuration file and to set environment variables, and improves the CSV import and export functionality, along with support for ISO datetimes.

Among other changes, this release masks sensitive information in the command execution confirmation prompt, fixes a bug to prevent data loss with dragging and dropping between databases of usernames/passwords, and addresses a crash that occurred when the user toggled the CapsLock rapidly.

Also fixed is the sorting of database report columns, various layout issues, tabbing into the notes field, an issue with the password generator ignoring settings on load, an issue were paperclip and TOTP columns weren’t saving their state, password font in the entry preview, as well as two heap-use-after-free crashes.

The full changelog is available here for more details on what’s new in this release. If you’re using the KeePassXC 2.6 series, you should update to KeePassXC 2.6.2 as soon as possible. Linux users can download the AppImage universal binary right now from the official website.

Last updated 13 hours ago