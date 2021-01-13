KeePassXC 2.6.3 Password Manager Adds Support for Argon2id KDF and XMLv2 Key Files

KeePassXC 2.6.3 has been released as a maintenance update to the popular open-source and cross-platform password manager for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms with new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Two and a half months in development, KeePassXC 2.6.3 is here to introduce support for the Argon2id key derivation function (KDF), which is a hybrid version of Argon2 and Argon2i. A KDF is a cryptographic hash function designed to derive one or multiple secret keys from a secret value like a key, passphrase or password.

According to the developers, Argon2id is less vulnerable to side-channel-attacks than Argon2d, and it’s also recommended by IETF. Additionally, this release adds support for XMLv2 key files, improves import and export of CSV files, and automatically hides the key file path and re-selects the previously selected entry when unlocking the password database.

The GUI has been updated as well to allow users to drag the main window from an empty area, as well as display default Auto-Type sequence in the Preview pane and remove the strict length limit when generating passwords. Also, the offset on the username field was removed from this release when using the classic theme.

Several bugs were fixed to correct tray icon issues on GNU/Linux systems by adding a delay startup on login and the calculation of average password length on reports, as well as to improve preview of entry attributes and ensure that the entry history is copied when dragging and dropping entries and groups.

Also fixed is a crash that occurred when the KeeShare feature modifies an entry that’s currently being edited, and another crash that may occur in the browser integration when handling multiple similar entries.

KeePassXC now properly saves the ‘special character’ choice in the password generator feature and automatically closes the modal dialogs when the password database is locked.

You can download KeePassXC 2.6.3 right now from the official website as an AppImage that can be easily run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution or as a source tarball for those who like compiling their own programs.

