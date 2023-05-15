KeePassXC 2.7.5 Password Manager Adds New Option to Allow Screenshots, Botan 3 Support

The KeePassXC 2.7.5 open-source, free, and cross-platform password manager, a community-driven port of the “Keepass Password Safe” app, has been released over the weekend as another maintenance update in the KeePassXC 2.7 series bringing you a bunch of enhancements and lots of bug fixes.

New features in KeePassXC 2.7.5 include a new “Allow Screen Capture” option in the View menu to enable the ability to capture screenshots for a temporary period of time, as well as support for the latest Botan 3 C++ cryptography library.

This release also improves the layout of the HTML export feature, increases the max TOTP step to 24 hours, adds keyboard shortcuts for app and database settings, enhances the look of KeePassXC’s logo and icons, and disables the “search reset off” feature by default to be more user-friendly, especially to newcomers.

Moreover, starting with this release, KeePassXC no longer displays the Group column header outside of a search and hides the “Rename” button for attachments in the preview panel.

This being a maintenance update, it fixes a bunch of issues including several crashes discovered by community members, as well as other bugs causing significant slowdowns of the application when databases contained more than 1000 entries.

Among other noteworthy changes, KeePassXC 2.7.5 also fixes various accessibility issues, bugs with the preview widget, support for AES-256/GCM OpenSSH keys, text selection for the Auto-Type clear field, Auto-Type configuration page on custom sequence selection, and other issues.

Check out the project’s GitHub release notes for more details on the changes included in this update. Meanwhile, you can download KeePassXC 2.7.5 as a universal AppImage binary from the official website or as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

The source tarball is also available for those who want to compile the app from sources. Existing KeePassXC users are urged to update to the new release as soon as possible for a better and more stable password management experience on their GNU/Linux, macOS, or Windows desktop.

