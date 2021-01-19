Krita 4.4.2 Released with Mesh Gradients and Transforms, over 300 Changes

The Krita Foundation released today Krita 4.4.2 as a major maintenance update to the latest Krita 4.4 series of this powerful open-source and cross-platform digital painting applications.

Packed with more than 300 changes that includes numerous bug fixes and improvements, Krita 4.4.2 is here to make your digital painting experience more enjoyable by also introducing some key new features, such as support for SVG-based Mesh gradients that’s also compatibility with the popular Inkscape SVG editor.

In addition to Mesh gradients, which can be used on vector objects, Krita 4.4.2 also introduces support for Mesh transforms, which supports complex transformations to give a speed boost to your concept. The Mesh transform feature can also be used to create precise transforms and it appears to be very useful for rounded objects.

Krita 4.4.2 also adds a new gradient fill layer type to make it easier to create various non-destructive gradients, support for segment type or stop type gradients, as well as a new halftone filter that’s faster than the old one and lets you use it as a filter mask. A new gradient editor is available as well in this release.

“The new filter can handle being applied as filter layer, per-channel filtering, and the pattern itself can be generated with any of the fill layer options, giving endless combinations,” reads the release announcement.

Among other noteworthy changes, this point release introduces a new ‘Paste Shape Style’ action in the Edit menu to help you only paste a copied vector shape’s style into other vector shapes, a new toolbar button for the Wraparound mode, and six new brushes that support the new RGBA brush tip feature.

As mentioned before, there are more than 300 changes included in this maintenance release, improving many key aspects of the applications, including animation, filters, handling of files, HiDPI support, panting, as well as overall usability, stability and performance.

You can download Krita 4.4.2 right now from the official website as an AppImage that you can run without installation on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution. Of course, you should also be able to install Krita from your distro’s stable software repositories in the coming days.

