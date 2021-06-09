Krita 4.4.5 Arrives as the Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0

The Krita Foundation released today Krita 4.4.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update in the 4.4 and 4.x series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free digital painting software.

Krita 4.4.5 comes about two and a half months after Krita 4.4.3, since there wasn’t a Krita 4.4.4 version released during this time, and brings two excellent news for digital artists, the first being the fact that it incorporates a whole bunch of bug fixes to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable.

The second piece of good news is that this looks to be the very last bugfix release in the Krita 4.4 series and the Krita 4.x series as the development team plans to unveil the next major branch in the coming weeks, Krita 5.0, which is expected to be a massive update with numerous new features.

Meanwhile, Krita 4.4.5 is here to add OpenGL ES support for the ARM Linux port, fix a crash that occurred on the popup palette when using the 125% scale, address a crash with the crop tool, remove the JPG image format from the list of supported clipboard image formats, and fix the quicklook generator.

It also fixes a crash that occurred during the import of a broken ICC profile, improves the Transform (Shear) tool to use pivot, fixes a data corruption that occurred on pressing the Ctrl+Z keyboard shortcut while the crop action is active, and fixes the zooming of the palette in the Lazy Fill tool.

Also fixed in Krita 4.4.5 is the xyYtoXYZ color conversion formula, updates in the Channels and Histogram dockers, multi-threading in the Histogram widget, HiDPI support for canvas previews in the Undo History docker, command-line export, as well as the smoothness of the Free Transform mode.

Under the hood, the Krita 4.4.5 improves compilation support for GCC 11. Of course, there are numerous other bug fixes included in this release to make the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable, so check out the full changelog for more details.

You can download Krita 4.4.5 right now from the official website as an AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything. An Ubuntu PPA, a Flatpak app, and Gentoo instructions are also provided, along with the source code.

