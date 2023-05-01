Kubuntu Focus Ir14 Launches as an Affordable, Enterprise-Ready Linux Laptop

The Kubuntu Focus team announced a new Linux-powered laptop in partnership with Carbon Systems, the Focus Ir14, which aims to be an affordable and enterprise-ready system at only $895 USD.

Meet Kubuntu Focus Ir14, a 14-inch and 3-pound laptop that features a narrow-bezel WUXGA (Wide Ultra XGA) IPS display with a 1920×1200 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 450 nit brightness, and 100% sRGB color reproduction, as well as an all-aluminum chassis.

Under the hood, the Linux laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with 8 cores, 4 threads, 12MB cache, up to 4.4 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD graphics, up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, and up to 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD storage in a dual-disk setup with optional full-disk encryption.

Kubuntu Focus Ir14 also features a solid backlit no-flex illuminated keyboard, a generous glass touchpad, and a 53 WHr embedded 3-cell smart Lithium-Ion battery that promises up to 8 hours runtime with modest use and medium-low display brightness setup.

“The Ir14 is perfect for developers, creators, and engineers that want or need compatibility with the OS that powers the internet and billions of other devices,” says Michael Mikowski, General Manager. “Kubuntu Focus has partnered with Carbon Systems to create the Focus Ir14. Carbon Systems supplies the Managed Service Provider (MSP) channel with systems carefully selected for features, reliability, manageability, and price.”

Connectivity-wise, the Kubuntu Focus Ir14 laptop comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port featuring Thunderbolt 4 (15w), a USB-C 3.1 port with 65 W Power Delivery IN, two USB-A 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm 2-in-1 headset jack, and an SD card reader.

As with all of Kubuntu Focus‘ systems, the Focus Ir14 comes pre-installed with the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system featuring the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment.

The price starts from $895 USD for the base configuration with the Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, 8 GB RAM, and 250 GB SSD storage. You can configure and buy yours right now from the official website.

Image credits: Kubuntu Focus

