Kubuntu Focus Ir14 Launches as an Affordable, Enterprise-Ready Linux Laptop

The Kubuntu Focus team announced a new Linux-powered laptop in partnership with Carbon Systems, the Focus Ir14, which aims to be an affordable and enterprise-ready system at only $895 USD.
Meet Kubuntu Focus Ir14, a 14-inch and 3-pound laptop that features a narrow-bezel WUXGA (Wide Ultra XGA) IPS display with a 1920×1200 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 450 nit brightness, and 100% sRGB color reproduction, as well as an all-aluminum chassis.
Under the hood, the Linux laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with 8 cores, 4 threads, 12MB cache, up to 4.4 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD graphics, up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, and up to 4TB NVMe M.2 SSD storage in a dual-disk setup with optional full-disk encryption.
Kubuntu Focus Ir14 also features a solid backlit no-flex illuminated keyboard, a generous glass touchpad, and a 53 WHr embedded 3-cell smart Lithium-Ion battery that promises up to 8 hours runtime with modest use and medium-low display brightness setup.
Connectivity-wise, the Kubuntu Focus Ir14 laptop comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port featuring Thunderbolt 4 (15w), a USB-C 3.1 port with 65 W Power Delivery IN, two USB-A 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm 2-in-1 headset jack, and an SD card reader.
As with all of Kubuntu Focus‘ systems, the Focus Ir14 comes pre-installed with the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system featuring the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment.
The price starts from $895 USD for the base configuration with the Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, 8 GB RAM, and 250 GB SSD storage. You can configure and buy yours right now from the official website.
