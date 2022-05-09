Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 Linux Laptop Starts Shipping, Boasts Alder Lake CPU, QHD Display

The Kubuntu Focus Team announced the general availability for order of the Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 Linux-powered laptop featuring a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU and other improvements.

The 4th-generation Kubuntu Focus M2 mobile workstation promises substantial improvements across almost all components when compared with previous Kubuntu Focus M2 generations. For example, it now features a 15.6-inch QHD 1440p (2560×1440 resolution) IPS display with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage (205 DPI), bigger speakers for crisper and louder sound with more bass, and faster charging with a 230W charger.

But the biggest change of the Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 laptop is under the hood, as the mobile workstation now ships with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H “Alder Lake” processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, 24 MB cache, 2.3 GHz base clock speed that can be boosted at 4.7 GHz, as well as built-in Iris Xe 96EU graphics.

Also under the hood, the new Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux notebook comes with a much-improved NVIDIA graphics card. Customers will be able to choose from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs with up to 16 GB of VRAM and support for connecting up to four 4K displays.

Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 also features more ports, including a second USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support and a multi-card SD reader, a 2MP FHD 1080p webcam, 500 GB base SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless, up to 64GB 3200 MHz RAM, up to 4TB NVMe storage, and the latest Kubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system with the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment and Linux kernel 5.17.

“The trim-and-light M2 laptop is a superb choice for anyone looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience with the most powerful mobile hardware. Customers include ML scientists, developers, and creators,” said the Kubuntu Focus team.

Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux-first supported laptop and you can order yours right now from the official website. The price starts from $1,895 USD for the base model with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, and 500 GB storage. All orders will ship starting today, May 9th, 2022.

Image credits: Kubuntu Focus (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 6 mins ago