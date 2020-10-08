Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux Laptop Launches with Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, Updated Design

The Kubuntu Focus team announced the launch of Kubuntu Focus M2 as the second generation of their Kubuntu Focus Linux laptop with an updated design, newer components, and the latest Kubuntu release.

Meet Kubuntu Focus M2, the 2nd generation of the Kubuntu Focus laptop featuring a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, and a base clock speed of 2.3GHz and up to 5.1GHz with Turbo Boost technology, up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, up to 4TB of NVMe storage.

The Kubntu-powered Linux laptop also features NVIDIA’s series of GeForce RTX graphics card with the Turing architecture. Users can choose to buy the laptop with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM or the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 and 2080 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

Apart from the updated components, Kubuntu Focus M2 also features an updated design to make the Linux laptop smaller and lighter. The case is made of aluminum alloy, the 15.6-inch IPS display has thinner bezel with a 144Hz refresh rate, the keyboard offers reliable scissor mechanism, and the glass Synaptics trackpad is highly configurable.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop comes with Dual-Band 5GHz WI-FI 6 ac/a/b/g/n/ax wireless, Realtek RTL8168 Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1 with dual-mode, HDMI and Mini DisplayPort ports for connecting up to two 4K monitors, an external GPU with Thunderbolt 3, and three USB peripherals simultaneously.

Of course, you’ll also get the latest Kubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, which is preinstalled and working out of the box so you won’t have to stress about configuring anything. Kubuntu 20.04 LTS will be supported for the next three years too, until April 2023, with software updates and security patches.

The Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop can be configured and ordered right now from the official website. Price starts at $1,795.00 USD and can go as high as $5,000.00 USD with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 64GB RAM, 4TB NVMe storage, disk encryption with YubiKey, two-year warranty, and three power supplies.









Kubuntu Focus M2 – Images courtesy of Kubuntu Focus

