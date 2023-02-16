Kubuntu Focus NX Mini Linux PC Gen2 Ships with 12th Gen Intel CPU, Wi-Fi 6E

The Kubuntu Focus NX Mini Linux PC is now in its second generation (Gen2) with a newer Intel processor, faster graphics, as well as faster wireless and Bluetooth implementations.

If you’re in the market for a Linux-powered system optimized for the KDE Plasma desktop environment, the Kubuntu Focus NX Mini Linux PC Gen2 is now available for order with the 12th-Generation “Alder Lake” Intel Core i7-1260P processor with 12 cores, 16 threads, powerful Iris Xe Graphics, and high-performance 35 W TDP.

Connectivity was boosted as well in the 2nd-generation Kubuntu Focus NX with the latest Wi-Fi 6E with up to 5.4 Gbps speeds, 2.5 GbE Ethernet LAN, and Bluetooth 5.3. On top of that, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs through USB-C supporting up to four 4K monitors.

Of course, you’re also getting up to 64GB RAM (DDR4-3200), up to 6TB SSD storage (2 TB NVMe and 4 TB SSD) with optional full-disk encryption, a 2-in1 audio jack (headphone and microphone), an SDXC card reader, and many of the features available in the 1st-generation Kubuntu Focus NX.

“The trim and quiet NUC chassis has a jewel-like quality and fits just about anywhere. You can even mount it behind your display with the provided bracket, yet it has room for 6 TB of combined PCIe 4.0 NVMe and SSD storage, high-speed RAM, and many high-speed ports.”

As expected, the Kubuntu Focus NX Gen2 comes pre-installed with the latest Kubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system, which is supported for three years until April 2025 and should soon be upgraded to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series.

Unfortunately, the price tag got a big bump from $695 USD to $955 USD for the base configuration with 8GB RAM and 250GB SSD storage. You can configure and order the Kubuntu Focus NX Gen2 Linux mini PC right now from the official website, where you’ll also be able to see the complete specs and other technical details.

Image credits: Kubuntu Focus

Last updated 25 mins ago