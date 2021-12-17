Latest Steam Client Update Greatly Improves VA-API Hardware Decoding on Linux

Valve released today a new Steam Client update for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, to address a few annoyances and improve VA-API hardware decoding on Linux.

The new Steam Client update comes less than a month after the previous update, which added support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux, to greatly improves VA-API (Video Acceleration API) hardware decoding for Linux gamers using Steam’s Remote Play feature for playing local multiplayer games online.

Also for Linux gamers, the new Steam Client release updates the Linux runtime ‘scout’ to version 0.20211207.0, adding support for the WebP image format in SDL2_image, fixes an issue with the starting directory, which sometimes could be incorrect when launching devkit titles, along with the ability to cleanly report an error if a devkit title is configured without a command-line.

This update also improves the Steam Overlay to better support more DirectX 12 games, improves the Remote Play feature to save touch control settings in the Steam Link app, and improves the Shader Pre-Caching feature by addressing a crash that occurred when there were too many (>64k) cache files.

Other than that, the Steam Cloud feature now better supports switching between two games/apps that use shared cloud storage, such as Terraria and tModLoader, and improves library storage of collections and shelves. Moreover, the Steam Library now correctly shows game images in collections and shelves.

Last but not least, the new Steam Client update improves Steam Input by fixing Unity games to detect controllers at startup and adding the “Controller Configuration” item to the “Manage Game” context menu.

You can update your Steam Client to the new version released today by navigating to the “Check for Steam Client Updates” option in the Steam menu. The new Steam Client update will also be automatically downloaded and installed the next time you restart the application.

