Latest Steam Client Update Improves the File Picker on Linux and Fixes Many Bugs

Valve released today a new Steam Client update for all supported platforms to address multiple issues reported by users from previous releases, as well as to introduce several improvements and new features.

For GNU/Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the file picker by adding home and mounted drive paths to the file picker quick bar, as well as the ability for the file picker to remember the previous location when selecting Library custom art. It also fixes the file picker’s extension filters to appear when selecting Library custom art.

Also for Linux users, the new Steam Client update addresses an issue that made media pre-caching files to be re-downloaded when updating the graphics drivers and fixes the ability to add non-Steam shortcuts with spaces in the path.

Among some general improvements that landed in this new Steam Client update, there’s improved currency formatting in the Steam Wallet balance and other places to better match the way those currencies are displayed on the Steam store, and greatly improved performance when opening app details for games that have multiple DLCs, such as Rocksmith 2014.

For Steam Deck users, this update adds Steam Deck compatibility options to dynamic collections in the Library and improves Remote Play by allowing the on-screen keyboard to be opened when a game calls the ShowGamepadTextInpu t() Steamworks API while streaming to the Steam Deck.

As mentioned before, numerous bugs were addressed in this update, including the mini-profiles not showing on cursor hover in the “Friends Who Play” section, a corruption on some Vulkan apps with Intel Xe graphics, a network bug causing servers using FakeIP to not be listed in the server browser, as well as another network bug causing poor performance and asserts if packet loss was extremely high.

The Steam Cloud functionality received several fixes as well to improve backup and restore of game files on user change or app-compatibility change, prevent unnecessary file conflicts due to local file timestamp changes, address some sync errors, as well as to further improve storing of game saves for games using the AutoCloud feature.

“This behavior was considered the safest path, however it gave the appearance that game files were getting shared/colliding between Steam accounts. Now, those files will be moved (instead of copied) to the safe local backup location Steam uses when the account changes,” explained Valve.

For more details, check out the release notes or read the changelog inside the Self Updater dialog. It is highly recommended that you update your Steam Client installations as soon as possible to the May 12th release, which is now rolling out worldwide to all Steam users. To update your installations, go to the Steam menu and click on the “Check for Steam Client Updates” option.

Last updated 19 hours ago