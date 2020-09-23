Lenovo Launches ThinkPad and ThinkStation PCs with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Lenovo and Canonical launched today personal computers from the ThinkPad and ThinkStation family that come preinstalled with the LTS (Long Term Support) version of the Ubuntu Linux operating system.

Earlier this year, Lenovo announced certification of its entire portfolio of ThinkStation and ThinkPad P Series workstations for Ubuntu Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating systems, after the PC giant’s previous partnership with the Fedora Project to offer the Fedora Linux distribution on some of its laptops.

Today, Lenovo is making available for the general public a total of 27 PCs (13 workstations and 14 laptops) from the ThinkPad and ThinkStation family pre-installed with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, which were previously available only to enterprises via a customized bid.

With this, Lenovo finally sees that Linux is a viable alternative to Microsoft Windows and proves once again that it is now fully ready to offer a wide range of Linux computers to the Linux community and it’s committed to support them for the years to come.

“Our goal is to remove the complexity and provide the Linux community with the premium experience that our customers know us for. This is why we have taken this next step to offer Linux-ready devices right out of the box,” said Igor Bergman, Vice President of PCSD Software & Cloud at Lenovo.

The new Lenovo workstations and laptops preinstalled with Ubuntu Linux come with seamless out-of-box experience and great accessibility to Open Source apps and tools that promise to enhance productivity for AI professionals, software developers, and other Linux users.

The following Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkStation computers now come preloaded with the OEM version of Ubuntu LTS:

ThinkPad T14 (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad T14s (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad T15p

ThinkPad T15

ThinkPad X13 (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad X13 Yoga

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5

ThinkPad L14

ThinkPad L15

ThinkPad P15s

ThinkPad P15v

ThinkPad P15

ThinkPad P17

ThinkPad P14s

ThinkPad P1 Gen 3

ThinkStation P340

ThinkStation P340 Tiny

ThinkStation P520c

ThinkStation P520

ThinkStation P720

ThinkStation P920

ThinkStation P620

Out of these, only the ThinkPad L14 and ThinkPad L15 laptops ship with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver). The rest are preinstalled with the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which will be supported by Canonical for up to 10 years.

These Lenovo computers are available to purchase starting today from Lenovo.com with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed, but only in select markets. They will be available globally in the coming months as the rollout is projected to continue through 2020-2021.

