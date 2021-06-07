News / Hardware

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Laptop Now Comes with Fedora Linux or Ubuntu

ThinkPad X1 Gen 9


Fedora Project’s leader Matthew Miller announced today on Twitter that the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop from Lenovo now comes with Fedora Linux pre-installed.

Lenovo is keeping to its promise of delivering more and more Linux laptops, and now the hardware giant is selling the 9th Generation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebook with the Fedora Linux or Ubuntu as default operating systems.

Last year in August, Lenovo was selling the ThinkPad X1 Gen 8 with Fedora Linux, but now you can buy the newer model, which features ultra-thin and ultra-light redesigned chassis, an impressive 16:10 display, a wider touchpad, and larger battery.

Under the hood, the Linux laptop is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7, i5-1145G7, i7-1165G7, or i7-1185G7 processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32 GB of LPDDR4x 4266MHz RAM, up to 1 TB PCIe SSD storage, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax with vPro (2 x 2), and Bluetooth 5.2.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop also features a 14-inch display up to 4K resolution (3840×2400 – 1.60∶1 or 16∶10) with HDR support, fingerprint reader for login or authentication in certain apps, a backlit keyboard, discrete TPM2.0, and a 720p HD webcam with privacy guard, yet Privacy Alert is not supported on Linux.

If you’re in the market for a premium laptop from Lenovo, you can purchase the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop with Fedora Linux 33 Workstation or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating systems pre-installed right now from Lenovo’s online store.

The base price starts at $1,392.60 USD with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, and Full HD display. If you want the 4K display, an i7 CPU, 32 GB RAM, and 1TB storage, you’ll have to pay up to $2,286 USD for this Linux laptop.

