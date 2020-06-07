LFA (Linux For All) Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Kernel 5.7

Arne Exton released today a new version of his Ubuntu-based LFA (Linux For All) distribution, a release that ships with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies.

The biggest news is that LFA (Linux For All) has been totally rebuilt and it’s now based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) long-term supported operating system series. Even more, it now ships with the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series and the Nvidia 440.82 proprietary graphics driver by default.

That right there is already great news for most Linux enthusiasts out there. On top of that, LFA is using the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, which makes it compatible with most computers, even older ones, now that there’s no official Ubuntu flavor based on LXDE.

The main web browser used in LFA is Google Chrome, which supports Netflix and lets users easily access of all their bookmarks if they log in with their Gmail account.

If you have a Windows computer too, LFA now includes the popular TeamViewer proprietary remote desktop software, which lets you fully control your Windows PC from LFA or vice versa.

Also included is Refracta Snapshot, which will let you create your own live and installable Ubuntu-based ISO image. However, you’ll have to first install LFA on your computer to be able to use the Refracta tools.

According to the developer, LFA comes pre-installed with all the packages an ordinary Linux user can wish for, and you can study the full package list here.

Meanwhile, you can download LFA (Linux For All) Build 200607 right now by clicking the button below. If you don’t want to install it on your PC, you can use it VirtualBox or VMware too. Oh, and LFA only works on 64-bit computers.