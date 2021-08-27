LibreELEC 10 “Matrix” Released with Better Raspberry Pi 4 Support

LibreELEC 10 just enough Linux distribution for Kodi has been officially released for embedded devices and it’s now available for download based on the latest Kodi 19 “Matrix” open-source media center series.

LibreELEC 10 is here to bring Kodi 19 “Matrix” to LibreELEC users and comes with better support for Raspberry Pi 4 devices, supporting HDMI output up to 4Kp30, HDR output (HDR10 and HLG), HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD), as well as H264 and H265 hardware decoding.

However, there are still many blockers that might not let you enjoy a perfect LibreELEC experience on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. For example, there’s no deinterlacing with the hardware video decoders, 10-bit and 12-bit video output isn’t implemented, and the Hyperion add-on no longer works as it doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack.

As the devs focus on Raspberry Pi 4 support, this release drops support for Raspberry Pi Zero and first-generation Raspberry Pi SBCs, only offering incomplete and unstable drivers for Raspberry Pi 2 and 3 models. Stable and good working drivers are provided for Allwinner, Generic, and Rockchip devices.

Among other noteworthy changes, LibreELEC 10 offers two alternatives as workarounds for display issues to the hdmi_mode, hdmi_group, hdmi_edid_file, etc. settings in the config.txt file. These are the getedid create command to install a permanent EDID file and the video=... kernel parameter to force a video mode.

Analog audio output is disabled by default in this release, so you’ll have to add the dtparam=audio=on and audio_pwm_mode=1 options to the config.txt file to enable it. Under the hood, LibreELEC 10 is based on the Kodi 19.1 release of the popular and open-source media center.

You can download LibreELEC 10 for your device right now from the official website. Users running a development version of LibreELEC 10 (Beta or RC1) will be automatically updated to the final version, while LibreELEC 9.2 users will have to manually update their installations.

