LibreELEC 11 Launches with Kodi 20, Support for NVIDIA GPUs

LibreELEC 11 Linux-based JeOS (Just Enough Operating System) for the Kodi media player and embedded devices is now available for download with various new features and improvements.

LibreELEC 11 is a major update that ships with the latest Kodi 20 “Nexus” open-source media center and introduces a new Generic-Legacy image supporting NVIDIA GPUs, Chrome browser add-on, and older hardware.

“In the last year, NVIDIA has made progress in its support for modern graphics standards. Drivers are now Mesa/GBM compatible but still have dependencies on Wayland which we do not use, and Kodi has no plan to support proprietary NVDEC decoding (but VDPAU remains),” said the devs.

It also improves support for Raspberry Pi 4 boards by enabling the 4096×2160 resolution on 4K TVs instead of 3840×2160, and reintroduces support for older Amlogic devices, such as S905, S905X/D, and S912, enabling H264 playback and seeking, HDR for HEVC/VP9 media, HDMI multi-channel PCM and pass-through audio, and more.

The Generic image has been updated to support HDR on recent AMD and Intel GPUs. Moreover, this release continues to improve support for the Orange Pi 3 LTS board, but more work is needed for a flawless LibreELEC and Kodi experience.

Among other noteworthy changes, LibreELEC 11 disables DVB add-ons by default due to lack of support for Digital Devices and TBS in recent kernels, flawless updates between GBM and X11 images of the Generic image, and 50/60fps H264 hardware decoding for Raspberry Pi devices via force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 options.

Check out the release announcement page for more details about LibreELEC 11, which is available for download right now from the official website for a wide range of devices including Raspberry Pi, Allwinner, Rockchip, Amlogic, and NXP boards.

Image credits: LibreELEC (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 1 hour ago