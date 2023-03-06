LibreELEC 11 Launches with Kodi 20, Support for NVIDIA GPUs

LibreELEC 11 Linux-based JeOS (Just Enough Operating System) for the Kodi media player and embedded devices is now available for download with various new features and improvements.
LibreELEC 11 is a major update that ships with the latest Kodi 20 “Nexus” open-source media center and introduces a new Generic-Legacy image supporting NVIDIA GPUs, Chrome browser add-on, and older hardware.
It also improves support for Raspberry Pi 4 boards by enabling the 4096×2160 resolution on 4K TVs instead of 3840×2160, and reintroduces support for older Amlogic devices, such as S905, S905X/D, and S912, enabling H264 playback and seeking, HDR for HEVC/VP9 media, HDMI multi-channel PCM and pass-through audio, and more.
The Generic image has been updated to support HDR on recent AMD and Intel GPUs. Moreover, this release continues to improve support for the Orange Pi 3 LTS board, but more work is needed for a flawless LibreELEC and Kodi experience.
Among other noteworthy changes, LibreELEC 11 disables DVB add-ons by default due to lack of support for Digital Devices and TBS in recent kernels, flawless updates between GBM and X11 images of the Generic image, and 50/60fps H264 hardware decoding for Raspberry Pi devices via
force_turbo=1 or
core_freq_min=500 options.
Check out the release announcement page for more details about LibreELEC 11, which is available for download right now from the official website for a wide range of devices including Raspberry Pi, Allwinner, Rockchip, Amlogic, and NXP boards.
Image credits: LibreELEC (edited by Marius Nestor)
