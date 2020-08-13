LibreOffice 6.4.6 Office Suite Update Arrives with 70 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 6.4.6 as the sixth of seven maintenance update to the LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series, adding more bug fixes and improvements.

LibreOffice 6.4.6 is here about a month after the LibreOffice 6.4.5 point release, which introduced more than 100 bug fixes and also marked the LibreOffice 6.4 series as ready for enterprise deployments.

This new update consists of a total of 70 bug fixes across all of LibreOffice’s components, including Writer, Impress, Draw, and Calc, in an attempt to further improves the document compatibility and interoperability with proprietary formats from MS Office and other office suite vendors.

Since it now includes several months of bug fixes and throughout testing, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice 6.4.6 update to everyone, from home users to small and large businesses that want to cut on their office costs and offer employess one of the best in the breed free office suites, especially if you’re still using the LibreOffice 6.3 series.

“Users of LibreOffice 6.3.6 and previous versions should update to LibreOffice 6.4.6, as this is now the best choice in term of robustness for their productivity needs,” said Italo Vignoli in today’s release announcement.

The LibreOffice 6.4 office suite will receive one more maintenance update, namely LibreOffice 6.4.7, which is the last in the series now that LibreOffice 7.0 hit the streets. LibreOffice 6.4.7 is due for release sometime later this year in mid-October. After that, the LibreOffice 6.4 series will be supported until November 30, 2020.

If you haven’t yet upgraded to LibreOffice 7.0 and you’re still using LibreOffice 6.4 on your GNU/Linux distribution, I recommend installing the LibreOffice 6.4.6 update as soon as it is available from the stable software repositories. If that’s not a possibility, you can download the installers for DEB or RPM systems from the official website.