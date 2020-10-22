LibreOffice 6.4.7 Released as the Last in the Series, End of Life Set for November 30

The Document Foundation announced today the release of LibreOffice 6.4.7 as the last maintenance update to the LibreOffice 6.4 office suite series, which will reach end of life next month.

Containing a total of 72 bug fixes across most of its core components, the LibreOffice 6.4.7 update is here about two months after LibreOffice 6.4.6 to add one last layer of improvements and fixes, ensuring the LibreOffice 6.4 series remains as stable and reliable as possible, as well as to improve document compatibility and interoperability with other office suites.

While it’s already working on fixing bugs for the latest LibreOffice 7.0 office suite series, The Document Foundation currently still recommends LibreOffice 6.4 for enterprise users and any other type of organization that wants to save money by not buying expensive licenses for proprietary office suites.

“Enterprises are strongly recommended to source LibreOffice from an ecosystem partner, to get long-term supported (LTS) releases, dedicated assistance, custom new features and other benefits, including SLAs (Service Level Agreements),” said Italo Vignoli.

Therefore, it is highly recommended that all LibreOffice 6.4 users update to version 6.4.7 as soon as possible. The binary and source packages are now available for download from the official website for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

The LibreOffice 6.4 office suite will reach end of life next month on November 30th and will no longer receive updates. However, the LibreOffice 7.0 series isn’t yet ready for enterprise deployments, so enterprise users will have to wait a few more months for The Document Foundation to give green light to enterprise deployments.

LibreOffice 7.0 will be supported for seven more months, until June 6th, 2021. The next point release, LibreOffice 7.0.3, is scheduled to arrive sometime in mid-November as another step towards making the latest and greatest free and open-source office suite ready for enterprises and organizations.

