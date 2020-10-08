LibreOffice 7.0.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 130 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.0.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 7.0 office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.0 was launched about two months ago with many new features and enhancements, including support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3, better compatibility with MS Office formats like DOCX, XLSX and PPTX, HiDPI scaling for Qt5/KDE5, and much more.

The first point release arrived last month with almost 80 bug fixes, but the LibreOffice development team didn’t stop there so they continued hunting and squashing bugs. As such, LibreOffice 7.0.2 is here today with a total of 131 bug fixes across all core components to improve document compatibility and the overall performance of the office suite.

Details on the bugs fixed are available here and here for the tech-savvy reader. Meanwhile, if you’re using the LibreOffice 7.0 series, it is recommended that you update your installations to version 7.0.2 as soon as possible. If you don’t use LibreOffice 7.0, The Document Foundation recommends you stick with LibreOffice 6.4.

The LibreOffice 6.4 series is still supported until November 30th, 2020, and the latest release available for download right now is LibreOffice 6.4.6. The Document Foundation plans to release one more update, LibreOffice 6.4.7, which should hit the streets as soon as next week.

On the other hand, the LibreOffice 7.0 series will be supported until May 29th, 2021, and the next planned maintenance update, LibreOffice 7.0.3, should be out in mid-November with more bug fixes. But it won’t be ready for enterprise deployments yet, as that should be enabled next year with the upcoming LibreOffice 7.0.5 release.

Until then, you can download LibreOffice 7.0.2 right now from the official website or update your GNU/Linux distributions to the latest version through the stable software repositories.

Last updated 1 hour ago