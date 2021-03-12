LibreOffice 7.0.5 Released with More Than 100 Bug Fixes, Update Now

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.0.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.0 office suite series for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

LibreOffice 7.0.5 is now available to download. We're maintaining the 7.0 branch until June, and this update includes over 100 bugfixes and document compatibility improvements: https://t.co/wtenfx9PLO pic.twitter.com/YUETFeB910 — LibreOffice (@libreoffice) March 12, 2021

LibreOffice 7.0.5 comes about three months after version 7.0.4 and includes more than 100 bug fixes across all core components, which address important crashes or issues and improves document compatibility with other popular formats.

Released in August 2020, the LibreOffice 7.0 series is still supported with maintenance updates until June 6th, 2021. Numerous GNU/Linux distributions are shipping and maintaining the LibreOffice 7.0 office suite on their repositories, so updating to today’s 7.0.5 point release is mandatory for all users.

The Document Foundation is currently maintaining two branches of its open-source and cross-platform office suite, LibreOffice 7.0 and LibreOffice 7.1, the latter being supported until November 30th, 2021. LibreOffice 7.1 is currently considered suitable only to technology enthusiasts and power users who are looking for the latest features rather than stability and reliability.

Also, starting with LibreOffice 7.1, The Document Foundation is offering its office suite as a so-called “Community Edition” to end users, while companies and other organizations who want to deploy the free and open-source office suite on their computer infrastructure need to opt in for long-term support options and professional assistance available here.

Therefore, if you’re using the LibreOffice 7.0 office suite series on your GNU/Linux computer, you should update to LibreOffice 7.0.5 as soon as it lands in the stable repositories of your distro. This new point release is also available for download as binaries for DEB and RPM-based distributions from the official website.

The next point release will be LibreOffice 7.0.6, which is expected to see the light of day in mid-May 2021 as the last maintenance update in the LibreOffice 7.0 series.

Last updated 3 days ago