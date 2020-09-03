LibreOffice 7.0 Gets First Point Release, 79 Bugs Squashed

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.0.1 as the first point release in the latest LibreOffice 7.0 series of this very popular, free, open source and multi-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 7.0.1 is here to address a total of 79 bugs across various core components, improving document compatibility, as well as the overall stability and reliability of the LibreOffice 7.0 office suite series.

You can download LibreOffice 7.0.1 right now from the official website. You’ll find there binaries for DEB and RPM distributions, as well as the source code. However, I highly recommend that you update your installations directly from the stable software repositories of your favorite distro.

The next point release in the LibreOffice 7.0 series is version 7.0.2, which is expected to hit the streets in early October. LibreOffice 7.0 will be supported until May 29, 2021.

But, for now, The Document Foundation doesn’t recommend LibreOffice 7.0 for enterprise deployments. This release is currently targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users who want to experiment with the new features and changes.

“LibreOffice 7.0.1 represents the bleeding edge in term of features for open source office suites. Users wanting the robustness of a more mature version optimized for enterprise class deployments can still download LibreOffice 6.4.6,” said Italo Vignoli.

If you’re using the LibreOffice suite in an organization or business, you should stick with the LibreOffice 6.4 series, which will be supported until November 30, 2020. In fact, LibreOffice 6.4.7 will arrive next month as the last point release in the series.

