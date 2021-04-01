LibreOffice 7.1.2 Office Suite Released with More Than 60 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.1.2 as the second point release for its LibreOffice 7.1 open-source and cross-platform office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.1.2 is here about a month after the first point release in the LibreOffice 7.1 series, which was officially launched two months ago with major changes like a new Additions Dialog for searching, downloading, and installing extensions, as well as a new dialog that lets you select the User Interface flavor of your choice at first start.

LibreOffice 7.1.2 is a bugfix release that addresses a total of 61 issues across all core components of the office suite, including Writer, Calc, Impress, and Draw, in an attempt to make it more stable, reliable, and suitable for enterprise deployments. Details on these bug fixes are available here and here for those of you who want to know what exactly was fixed.

Of course, this update also improves the interoperability with proprietary documents formats from the MS Office suite, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX. Therefore, if you’re using the LibreOffice 7.1 office suite series on your personal computer, you should consider updating to version 7.1.2 as soon as possible.

The packages have already started appearing in the stable software repositories of various rolling-release distributions like Arch Linux. Alternatively, you can download binaries for DEB- and RPM-based distros right now from the official website.

However, you should keep in mind that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice 7.1, so if you need support for enterprise deployments you should consider using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications.

The next point release in the LibreOffice 7.1 series is scheduled for early May 2021, and the end of life will be reached on November 30th, 2021. For users who prefer a more stable release and are looking for personal productivity, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice 7.0 series, which is supported until June 6th, 2021.

