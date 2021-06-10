LibreOffice 7.1.4 Office Suite Released with Improved MS Office Compatibility, 79 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.1.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.1 open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.1.4 comes about five weeks after the LibreOffice 7.1.3 update released last month and addresses a total of 79 issues across all core components, including Writer, Calc, Draw, and Impress, to improve the overall stability and reliability of the software, as well as the compatibility with proprietary document formats.

According to Italo Vignoli from The Document Foundation, about 20 percent of these bug fixes were focused on improving the document compatibility with Microsoft Office file formats like DOCX, PPTX, XLSX, and legacy DOC files. More details on these bug fixes can be found on here and here.

Those of you using the LibreOffice 7.1 office suite series can update to LibreOffice 7.1.4 right now by downloading the RPM or DEB binaries from the official website. If you’re not using a GNU/Linux distribution compatible with the RPM or DEB file format, you have to wait for the update to arrive in the stable repositories.

Like with previous updates from this series, the LibreOffice 7.1.4 release is a “Community” update targeted at power users and technology enthusiasts who are looking for bleeding edge features of the open-source office suite.

If you need a more stable and well tested release, The Document Foundation recommends using LibreOffice 7.0.6, which arrived last month as the last in the LibreOffice 7.0 series, which reached end of life last week on June 6th, 2021.

Most probably, The Document Foundation will urge all LibreOffice 7.0 users to upgrade to the latest LibreOffice 7.1 series with the next point release, LibreOffice 7.1.5, which is expected in mid-July 2021.

For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation recommends using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications. More details on that can be found here.

Last updated 21 hours ago