LibreOffice 7.1.6 Community Office Suite Released with 44 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.1.6 as the sixth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.1 open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite series.

Coming almost two months after LibreOffice 7.1.5, the LibreOffice 7.1.6 update is here to fix more bugs across all core components of the open-source software suite used by millions of users worldwide on GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms. A total of 44 bugs were squashed, according to the changelogs from RC1 and RC2.

LibreOffice 7.2 is already here as the next major release of the popular and free office suite, but you are probably still using the LibreOffice 7.1 series on your GNU/Linux distribution, so I suggest you keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the 7.1.6 release and update as soon as it’s available.

The Document Foundation will support the LibreOffice 7.1 office suite series until November 30th, 2021, and they plan to release one more maintenance update, LibreOffice 7.1.7, which is currently scheduled for the first week of November. Until then, hopefully more distros will adopt the latest LibreOffice 7.2 series.

Please keep in mind that this is the so-called “Community” edition of LibreOffice, which is targeted at home and small office users. For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, which provide long-term support options and professional assistance.

“LibreOffice Community and the LibreOffice Enterprise family of products are based on the LibreOffice Technology platform, the result of years of development efforts with the objective of providing a state of the art office suite not only for the desktop but also for mobile and the cloud,” said Italo Vignoli.

If you want to install LibreOffice yourself, you can download the LibreOffice 7.1.6 binaries for DEB and RPM-based distributions right now from the official website.

