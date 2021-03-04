LibreOffice 7.1 Office Suite Gets First Point Release, over 90 Bugs Were Fixed

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of the first point release to its latest LibreOffice 7.1 open-source and cross-platform office suite series.

Released a month ago, the LibreOffice 7.1 office suite introduces numerous new features and improvements, such as a new dialog that lets you select the User Interface flavor of your choice at first start, a new Additions Dialog that lets you search, download, and install extensions with a single click, and improved interoperability with proprietary documents formats like DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX.

LibreOffice 7.1 also introduces the ability to display all supported files when adding a new extension in the Extension Manager, an improved Print Preview dialog that updates asynchronously to not block the user interface when adjusting the settings, as well as lots of other enhancements to Writer, Calc, Impress, and Draw.

Now, LibreOffice 7.1.1 is here as the first point release in the series, addressing more than 90 bugs in all of the office suite’s core components. Details for these bug fixes are available here and here for my tech savvy users who want to know what exactly was fixed in this maintenance update.

LibreOffice 7.1.1 is available for download right now from the official website as binary packages for Debian (DEB) and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RPM)-based operating systems, as well as sources for those who prefer compiling it. However, I strongly recommend that you update your LibreOffice installations from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

As a reminder, this is the so-called “Community” edition of LibreOffice 7.1, representing the bleeding edge in term of features and targeting only technology enthusiasts and power users who want to use the latest features, and it’s not recommended for deployment in enterprise environments.

The LibreOffice 7.1 office suite series will be supported until November 30th, 2021.

