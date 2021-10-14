LibreOffice 7.2.2 Community Released with 68 Bug Fixes, Update Now

The Document Foundation announced today the release of LibreOffice 7.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.2 open-source office suite series.

The LibreOffice 7.2 office suite was released in mid-August 2021 with many new features and improvements for all of its core components, including Writer, Calc, Impress & Draw, Math, and Chart, native support for Apple M1 machines, as well as improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats.

LibreOffice 7.2.2 is here about a month after the LibreOffice 7.2.1 point release to fix even more bugs and security issues. According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, there are a total of 68 bug fixes, so you should update your installations as soon as possible.

These point releases are very important because they include fixes for important issues that could affect the way you use the LibreOffice office suite. As such, for the best experience, you should update to the latest available release, in this case LibreOffice 7.2.2.

If your distro already adopted the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the 7.2.2 packages. For Debian and Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distros, The Document Foundation provides binaries you can download right now from the official website, along with the source tarball.

At this moment, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice 7.2 family only for technology enthusiasts and power users. For everyone else, they recommend using the well-tested LibreOffice 7.1 series, which is supported until November 30th, 2021, and whose latest point release is LibreOffice 7.1.6.

For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation strongly recommends using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications. LibreOffice 7.2 is supported by The Document Foundation until June 12th, 2022, and the next point release will be LibreOffice 7.2.3, due out at the end of November 2021.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

