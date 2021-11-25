LibreOffice 7.2.3 Released with More Than 100 Bug Fixes, Download and Update Now

The Document Foundation announced today the release of LibreOffice 7.2.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.2 open-source office suite series.

Released in mid-August 2021, the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series comes with many new features and improvements, such as native support for Apple M1 machines, improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats, and dozens of UI enhancements for a better user experience.

LibreOffice 7.2.3 is here today one and a half months after the LibreOffice 7.2.2 point release to fix even more bugs and security issues. A total of 112 bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility are included in this update, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

LibreOffice 7.2.3 is available for download right now from the official website for GNU/Linux platforms in the DEB and RPM file formats, as well as a source tarball, and it is recommended to all users who already upgraded to the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series.

Of course, you’ll also be able to install LibreOffice 7.2.3 from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure you keep your installations up to date at all times to receive the newest software versions.

If you haven’t upgraded to the LibreOffice 7.2 family yet, The Document Foundation recommends it only for technology enthusiasts and power users at the moment of writing, so you should stick to the well-tested LibreOffice 7.1 series for now, which is supported until November 30th, 2021 (the latest point release being LibreOffice 7.1.7).

Most probably, The Document Foundation will recommend LibreOffice 7.2 to everyone starting with the next point release, LibreOffice 7.2.4, which is currently scheduled for early January 2022. LibreOffice 7.2 will be supported with up to six maintenance updates until June 12th, 2022.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

