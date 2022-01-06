LibreOffice 7.2.5 Released with 90 Bug Fixes, Now Available for Download

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.2.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series.

Coming exactly one month after LibreOffice 7.2.4, which was an emergency update to address a critical security vulnerability, the LibreOffice 7.2.5 update is here to fix a total of 90 bugs (according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs) across all core components of the open-source and cross-platform office suite, as well as to further improve document compatibility.

This is the fifth of seven planned maintenance updates for the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series, which was released in mid-August 2021 with many new features and improvements, including improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats, native support for Apple M1 machines, as well as various UI enhancements.

Now that the LibreOffice 7.1 series reached end of life on November 30th, 2021, The Document Foundation recommends all users to upgrade to the LibreOffice 7.2 series, which will be supported until June 12th, 2022.

You can download the LibreOffice 7.2.5 update right now from the official website for GNU/Linux platforms in the DEB and RPM file formats, as well as a source tarball for those who fancy compiling their own LibreOffice instance or for Linux OS maintainers.

Those of you who have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions should keep an eye on the stable repos for the new version and update as soon as possible for a more stable and reliable office suite experience.

The next planned update in the LibreOffice 7.2 series is LibreOffice 7.2.6, which is currently scheduled for release in early March 2022 with more bug fixes and improved document compatibility for those dealing with proprietary document formats, especially from MS Office.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

