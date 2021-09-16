LibreOffice 7.2 Gets First Point Release, More Than 85 Bugs Were Fixed

The Document Foundation announced today the release of LibreOffice 7.2.1 as the first point release to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.2 open-source office suite series.

Released less than a month ago, the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite has been already adopted by hundreds of thousands of computer users as it’s another great release of the popular, cross-platform and free office suite that continues to improve the interoperability with the MS Office document formats.

LibreOffice 7.2 is also the first release of the powerful office suite to add native support for Apple M1 machines, and, as expected, it packs dozens of other new features and improvements across all of its core components, such as Writer, Calc, Impress & Draw, or Chart.

Now, LibreOffice 7.2.1 is here as the first maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.2 series, fixing as many as 87 bugs across all core components. Detailed about these bug fixes are provided in the changelogs from the RC1 and RC2 development milestones.

Therefore, if you’ve already adopted the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite on your GNU/Linux distributions, it is highly recommended that you update your installations to LibreOffice 7.2.1 as soon as the new packages arrive in the stable software repositories. For Debian and Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distros, you can download the binaries from the official website right now.

The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice 7.2 family only for technology enthusiasts and power users, as the rest of you should install the well-tested LibreOffice 7.1.6 update instead. Of course, for enterprise deployments, you should use the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications.

LibreOffice 7.2 is supported by The Document Foundation until June 12th, 2022, and the next point release, LibreOffice 7.2.2, is planned for mid-October 2021. On the other hand, the LibreOffice 7.1 series will be supported until November 30th, 2021, so make sure you update to LibreOffice 7.2 until then.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

