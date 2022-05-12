LibreOffice 7.2 Gets Last Update Before June 12th End-of-Life, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.3

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.2.7 as the seven and last maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series a month ahead of its end of life.

The LibreOffice 7.2.7 update is here two months after the previous release (version 7.2.6) to add one last layer of bug fixes to the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series, which will reach the end-of-life (EOL) next month on June 12th, 2022.

This update includes a total of 47 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs. These bug fixes aim to make your LibreOffice 7.2 installations more stable and reliable until you will upgrade to a newer version of the open-source office suite, such as the LibreOffice 7.3 series.

LibreOffice 7.3 was released earlier this year on February 2nd, 2022, and it’s the latest and greatest version of the free office suite for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. The latest update arrived last week on May 5th, 2022, as LibreOffice 7.3.3, bringing a plethora of bug fixes to further strengthen the series.

If you still use the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite series on your GNU/Linux computer, it is highly recommended that you upgrade to the LibreOffice 7.3 series as soon as possible. LibreOffice 7.3 will be supported with a total of seven maintenance updates until November 30th, 2022, while LibreOffice 7.2 will reach end-of-life on June 12th.

If you can’t upgrade to the LibreOffice 7.3 series anytime soon, at least consider updating to the LibreOffice 7.2.7 point release, which you can download right now from the official website as binary packages for DEB and RPM-based distributions, as well as source tarballs.

Meanwhile, The Document Foundation works hard on the next major release of its open-source and cross-platform office suite series, namely LibreOffice 7.4, which should see the light of day in mid-August 2022. A first alpha-quality release will be available for public testing next week.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

Last updated 2 days ago