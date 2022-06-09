LibreOffice 7.3.4 Is Now Available for Download, More Than 85 Bugs Fixed

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.3.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series.

Coming a little over a month after LibreOffice 7.3.3, the LibreOffice 7.3.4 point release is here to fix a total of 88 bugs across all core components of the open-source office suite in an attempt to make the LibreOffice 7.3 series more stable and reliable for daily use. More details about these bug fixes can be found in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

“The LibreOffice 7.3 family offers the highest level of compatibility in the office suite market segment, starting with native support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) – beating proprietary formats in the areas of security and robustness – to superior support for DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files,” said the LibreOffice devs.

LibreOffice 7.3.4 is available for download right now from the official website where you can find DEB and RPM binary packages for Debian and Red Hat Enterprise Linux-derived GNU/Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, Fedora Linux, openSUSE, Linux Mint, and many others, as well as the source tarballs if want to compile LibreOffice from sources.

If you’re already using the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite in your GNU/Linux distribution, I highly recommend that you update your installations as soon as possible to version 7.3.4 for the best possible experience. If you have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions, you should wait for the new version to arrive there before attempting to install it.

For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation highly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners. LibreOffice 7.3 is currently offered for free only as a “Community” edition supported by volunteers. The end of life of the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series will be reached later this year on November 30th, 2022.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

