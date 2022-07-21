LibreOffice 7.3.5 Office Suite Released with 83 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.3.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.3.5 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.4 to address more bugs and further improve compatibility with proprietary document formats, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files.

A total of 83 bugs were addressed in this update, and you can check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for details on these bug fixes, which should strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series and offer users an extra layer of stability and reliability.

If you’re using the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite, you can update to the LibreOffice 7.3.5 point release right now by downloading the DEB or RPM binary packages for Debian and Red Hat Enterprise Linux-derived GNU/Linux distributions from the official website.

However, those of you who have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions should wait for the new version to arrive there before attempting to update your installations.

The next planned update in the LibreOffice 7.3 series is LibreOffice 7.3.6, which is currently planned for early September 2022 with even more bug fixes and document compatibility improvements. The LibreOffice 7.3 office suite will reach end of life on November 30th, 2022.

The Document Foundation reminds us that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, which is supported by volunteers of the Open Source and LibreOffice community. For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation recommends using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

