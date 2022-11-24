LibreOffice 7.4.3 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 100 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation announced today LibreOffice 7.4.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 7.4 “Community” open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 7.4.3 is here six weeks after the LibreOffice 7.4.2 point release and includes a total of 100 bug fixes that improve document interoperability and the reliability of the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series. For more details on these bug fixes, check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

LibreOffice 7.4.3 is available for download right from the official website as binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions. Those of you running LibreOffice 7.4 from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution should wait for the 7.4.3 packages to arrive there.

“LibreOffice offers the highest level of compatibility in the office suite market segment, with native support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) – beating proprietary formats for security and robustness – to superior support for MS Office files, to filters for a large number of legacy document formats, to return ownership and control to users,” said Italo Vignoli of The Document Foundation.

The Document Foundation also reminds users that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice 7.4, supported by volunteers and members of the Open Source community. For enterprise deployments and those who need technical support, The Document Foundation recommends using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

The LibreOffice 7.4 series will be supported with three more maintenance updates until June 12th, 2023. The next point release, LibreOffice 7.4.4, is planned for early January 2023. LibreOffice 7.3 users are also urged to update their installations to LibreOffice 7.4 until the planned end of life on November 30th, 2022. The last LibreOffice 7.3 maintenance update was LibreOffice 7.3.7, released earlier this month.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

