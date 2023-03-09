LibreOffice 7.4.6 Office Suite Released with More Than 70 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.4.6 as the sixth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.4.6 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.4.5, which only fixed a critical crash affecting a large number of users, and brings even more bug fixes to make the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series more stable and reliable for everyday use either in offices or at home.

In numbers, LibreOffice 7.4.6 includes a total of 73 fixes for bugs or other issues, which should improve document interoperability and the core components of the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series. For details on these bug fixes, check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

If you’re using the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series, you should update to the LibreOffice 7.4.6 point release as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution. You can also download binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions from the official website.

The Document Foundation also reminds users that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice 7.4, which means that it’s supported by volunteers and members of the Open Source community. For enterprise deployments, you should check out the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

The LibreOffice 7.4 office suite series will be supported until June 12th, 2023. The next and last point release, LibreOffice 7.4.7, is expected to hit the streets sometime in early or mid-May.

Meanwhile, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.5, which is the latest version of the open-source office suite. LibreOffice 7.5.1 was released in early March with a new manual switch to change between light and dark themes. I highly recommend that you upgrade directly to this version from LibreOffice 7.4 is possible.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

