LibreOffice 7.4.7 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.5 Now

The Document Foundation announced today LibreOffice 7.4.7 as the seventh and last maintenance update for the LibreOffice 7.4 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free office suite for GNU/Linux, Android, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Arriving two months after LibreOffice 7.4.6, the LibreOffice 7.4.7 update is here to address a total of 50 bugs that improve the overall stability and reliability of the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite, which will reach end of life in exactly one month from the moment of writing this article, on June 12th, 2023.

For more details about the bug fixes included in this update, you can study the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

If you’re still using the LibreOffice 7.4 series, it is highly recommended that you update your installations to the LibreOffice 7.4.7 point release, but also consider upgrading to the latest LibreOffice 7.5 series.

LibreOffice 7.5 arrived in early February 2023 as a major release to the popular open-source office suite that introduces many new features and enhancements. These include major improvements to dark mode support, new application and MIME-type icons, an enhanced Single Toolbar UI, improved PDF Export, and more.

LibreOffice 7.5 will be supported with a total of seven maintenance updates until November 30th, 2023. The latest update was released last week as LibreOffice 7.5.3, bringing quite a bunch of bug fixes.

You can download LibreOffice 7.4.7 or the latest LibreOffice 7.5.3 updates right now from the official website as binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a source tarball if you’re a system integrator and want to ship the latest LibreOffice release in your distro.

Those of you who have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution should wait for the latest version to arrive there before updating your installations.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

Last updated 1 hour ago