LibreOffice 7.4 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

The Document Foundation announced today the public beta availability of the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite two months ahead of the final release.

LibreOffice 7.4 will be the fourth major release in the LibreOffice 7 series of the widely used office suite for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms, and it will introduce various new features and many improvements.

While I can’t reveal all of LibreOffice 7.4 features until the final release in mid-August 2022, I can tell you that there will be enhancements all over the place, many of them contributed by Collabora and others by volunteers.

Some exciting changes in LibreOffice 7.4 include support for Writer to clear breaks from Word, along with support for rich text and checkbox content controls, new typographic settings, automatic cell matrix expansion for formula expressions that return an array/matrix in Calc, support for importing and exporting WebP images, support for EMZ/WMZ files, as well as improved interoperability with MS Office documents.

Development of LibreOffice 7.4 kicked off in November 2021 and it now reached the beta phase. A public beta version has been released today for testing on GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms, which you can download right now from the official website if you want to help the LibreOffice developers improve the final release.

If you find any bugs or issues in this beta version, please report them in LibreOffice’s Bugzilla bug tracker. However, please keep in mind not to install and use this pre-release version for any production work.

The final release of LibreOffice 7.4 is slated for mid–August 2022, and the series will be supported until June 12th, 2023. Until then, you should update your LibreOffice installations to the latest stable release, which is LibreOffice 7.3.4, at the moment of writing, a point release that fixes 89 bugs.

Image credits: The Document Foundation (edited by Marius Nestor)

