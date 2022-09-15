LibreOffice 7.4 Office Suite Gets First Point Release, 80 Bugs Fixed

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.4.1 as the first point release to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 7.4.1 is here only three weeks after the major LibreOffice 7.4 release to fix various issues, bugs, and annoyances discovered during this time. According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, a total of 80 bugs were addressed in this minor maintenance update.

Those using the latest LibreOffice 7.4 release can update to version 7.4.1 either by downloading the binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions from the official website or via the software repositories of their Linux distro. The source tarball is also available for download for those who fancy compiling LibreOffice.

If you don’t need the latest features available in the LibreOffice 7.4 series, The Document Foundation recommends using the recently released LibreOffice 7.3.6 as the LibreOffice 7.3 family is still maintained until November 30th, 2022.

After that date, The Document Foundation will urge LibreOffice 7.3 users to upgrade to LibreOffice 7.4, which will be supported until June 12th, 2023, with a total of six maintenance updates. The next one, LibreOffice 7.4.2, is currently scheduled for mid-October 2022.

The Document Foundation reminds everyone that this is the “Community” offering of the open-source office suite, supported by volunteers and various members of the LibreOffice community. For enterprise deployments with technical support, they recommend using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

