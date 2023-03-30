LibreOffice 7.5.2 Open-Source Office Suite Is Out with 96 Bug Fixes, Download Now

The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 7.5.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.5 open-source and free office suite series to fix more bugs and annoyances.

The LibreOffice 7.5.2 point release is here almost a month after the LibreOffice 7.5.1 point release to address a total of 96 bugs that have been reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers in the LibreOffice 7.5 series. For more details about these bug fixes, you can study the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

LibreOffice 7.5.2 is available for download right from the official website as binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a source tarball for system integrators and those who want to compile it from sources. All users of the LibreOffice 7.5 series are urged to update their installations to the new release.

LibreOffice 7.5 arrived in early February 2023 as a major update to the popular open-source office suite bringing lots of new features and enhancements, including major improvements to dark mode support, new application and MIME-type icons, an enhanced Single Toolbar UI, improved PDF Export, and more.

The Document Foundation notes the fact that this is the “Community” edition of the LibreOffice office suite, maintained by volunteers and members of the Open Source community. For enterprise deployments, they recommend using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

The LibreOffice 7.5 office suite series will be supported until November 30th, 2023, with a total of seven maintenance updates. The next one, LibreOffice 7.5.3, is expected to hit the streets sometime in early May with even more bug fixes.

The Document Foundation also supports the older LibreOffice 7.4 series, which will reach end of life on June 12th, 2023. Those of you still using LibreOffice 7.4 can update to the LibreOffice 7.4.6 update that arrived earlier this month or upgrade directly to LibreOffice 7.5.2.

Image credits: The Document Foundation (edited by Marius Nestor)

