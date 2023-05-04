LibreOffice 7.5.3 Is Now Available for Download with 119 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.5.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 7.5 open-source and free office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.5.3 is here about five weeks after LibreOffice 7.5.2 and brings another batch of bug fixes to those who already managed to upgrade their GNU/Linux system to the LibreOffice 7.5 series.

In numbers, LibreOffice 7.5.3 address a total of 119 bugs that have been reported by users or discovered by LibreOffice developers. For more details about these bug fixes, you should check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

LibreOffice 7.5.3 is available for download right from the official website as binary installers for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions. A source tarball is also available for those who want to compile it from sources or for system integrators.

All users running the LibreOffice 7.5 office suite series are urged to update their installations to the new point release, which should also arrive shortly in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions.

LibreOffice 7.5 arrived in early February 2023 as a major update to the popular open-source office suite bringing lots of new features and enhancements, including major improvements to dark mode support, new application and MIME-type icons, an enhanced Single Toolbar UI, improved PDF Export, and more.

It will be supported with a total of seven maintenance updates until November 30th, 2023. The next point release, LibreOffice 7.5.4, is expected to hit the streets sometime in early June with even more bug fixes.

Once again, The Document Foundation reminds us all that this is the “Community” edition of its LibreOffice office suite, maintained by volunteers and members of the Open Source community. For enterprise deployments, they recommend using the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

