LibreOffice 7.5.4 Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.5.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 7.5 open-source and free office suite series to fix more bugs, crashes, and other issues.

Coming a little over a month after the LibreOffice 7.5.3 point release, LibreOffice 7.5.4 is here to address a total of 83 bugs that have been reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers in the LibreOffice 7.5 series. For more details about these bug fixes, you can study the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

You can download LibreOffice 7.5.4 right from the official website as binary installers packaged by The Document Foundation for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions. Source tarballs are also available for system integrators and those who want to compile LibreOffice from sources.

The Document Foundation recommends all LibreOffice 7.5 users to update their installations to the new point release as soon as possible for better stability, reliability, and security.

LibreOffice 7.5 arrived in early February 2023 as a major update to the popular open-source office suite bringing numerous new features and enhancements like dark mode support, new application and MIME-type icons, an enhanced Single Toolbar UI, improved PDF Export, and others.

The LibreOffice 7.5 office suite series will be supported until November 30th, 2023, with a total of seven maintenance updates. The next one, LibreOffice 7.5.5, is expected to hit the streets sometime in the second half of July 2023 with even more bug fixes.

On this occasion, I would like to remind you that the LibreOffice 7.3 series will reach end of life next week on June 12th, 2023. The last point release, LibreOffice 7.4.7, arrived last month as the last update in the series, so you should consider upgrading to LibreOffice 7.5 as soon as possible after reading this article if packages are available for your GNU/Linux distribution.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

