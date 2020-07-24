LibreOffice-Based Collabora Office Is Now Available for Chromebooks

Collabora Productivity just informed me today that their awesome Collabora Office open-source online office suite based on LibreOffice Online is now available for Chromebooks.

If you own a Chromebook, most probably you’re missing a rich office productivity software that respects your privacy and lets you have full control over your files. But, as of today, Collabora Office brings all the office tools you love to your Chromebook, so you won’t have to depend on Google or Microsoft.

Collabora Office for Chromebooks not only gives you full control over your files and respects your privacy with GDPR compliant on-site storage capabilities, but it also promises top-notch collaboration and interoperability tools for students and home office workers.

It features supports for popular document formats from Microsoft Office, such as DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, DOC, XLS, PPT, as well as support for the ODF Open Standard document format used by LibreOffice.

Chromebook users will be able to use Collabora Office to view and edit all sort of documents and content, including images, charts, indices, and page formatting thanks to the rich editing capabilities of the software and its modern user interface.

“Collabora is thrilled to provide even more convenient products for schools and universities. […] We are glad to serve our many partners in the education market, and together to protect the privacy of students,” said Michael Meeks, General Manager at Collabora Productivity.

On top of that, Collabora Office offers support for privacy-aware cloud storage solutions, collaboration and file sharing software like Nextcloud and ownCloud. Thanks to special plugins, which are included by default, Chromebook users can save their files directly to these services, skipping the local storage.

Without further ado, you can download Collabora Office for Chromebooks right now from Google Play. However, your Chromebook must run a recent version of Chrome OS that includes the Android Runtime for Collabora Office to work. Both x86 and amd64 platforms are supported.









Images: Collabora