LibreOffice-Based Collabora Office Is Now Available on Android and iOS

Collabora Office informed me today about the general availability of their LibreOffice-powered open-source office suite for the Android and iOS mobile ecosystems.

Collabora Office moves from the big screen of desktop computers to the smaller screen of mobile devices. Apps are now available for free on Android and iOS (iPhone and iPad), putting a powerful and feature-full LibreOffice backed office suite on users’ pockets.

Promising full control over your documents and top privacy settings, Collabora Office for Android and iOS offers rich editing features, copy and paste of rich content, offline editing support, easy-to-use slide sorting for presentations, and easy handling of spreadsheets and tables.

Collabora Office for Android and iOS also integrates with third-party storage services like Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, OneDrive or Dropbox, but it gives users the liberty to store their documents locally on the device too.

“We think it’s good to notice that all the features in Collabora Office are available for all users, independent if it’s for private or for business use,” said Collabora. “It is fully open source and brings you slick and useful editing features, like rich copy and paste, that the competition fails to deliver.”

Both the Android and iOS apps offer the same features and a beautiful and polished user interface that gives users full control over the layout of their presentations, the ability to rotate images in documents, and highlight text with the attractive palette of tools.

It also features a built-in spell checker for English, French, German, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese languages. Of course, the LibreOffice-backed office suite offers great compatibility with proprietary documents, including export and import.

Supported documents include Open Document Format (.odt, .odp, .ods, .ots, .ott, .otp), Microsoft Office 2007/2010/2013/2016/2019 (.docx, .pptx, .xlsx, .dotx, .xltx, .ppsx), and Microsoft Office 97/2000/XP/2003 (.doc, .ppt, .xls, .dot, .xlt, .pps).

You can download Collabora Office for Android from Google Play and for iOS from the App Store. The apps are completely free but they also come with every Collabora Office Enterprise subscription.