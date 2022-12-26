Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.2 Release Candidate

Linus Torvalds has officially kicked off the development cycle of the upcoming Linux 6.2 kernel series by announcing today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC).

Even if it’s Christmas day, today marks two weeks from the moment the merge window for Linux kernel 6.2 opened, with the release of Linux kernel 6.1 on December 11th. Now, the merge window is officially closed and it’s time to get an early taste of the next major kernel release.

The first Release Candidate (RC) of Linux kernel 6.2 is now available for download for testers, early adopters, and bleeding-edge users who want to get a glimpse of what’s about to be included in the final release, which is expected in early or mid or late February 2023.

“Holidays or not, the kernel development show must go on,” said Linus Torvalds. “That said, realistically I expect most people to be on vacation for at least another week, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up with a delayed final release due to the season. But it’s too early to worry about that yet, we’ll just have to see how it goes. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.”

Linus Torvalds expects Linux 6.2 to be a big release, bigger than Linux 6.1. As expected, it will introduce numerous new features and improvements to make the kernel faster and more performant, as well as new and updated drivers for the best possible hardware support.

As mentioned before, the final release of Linux kernel 6.2 is expected to see the light of day in February 2023, either on February 12th or February 19th, which depends on how many Release Candidate (RC) milestones will be announced until then.

For those of you who want to take the upcoming Linux 6.2 kernel series for a test drive, the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone is up for grabs from the kernel.org website. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version so don’t install or use it on a production machine!

Last updated 5 hours ago