Linus Torvalds Kicks Off the Development Cycle of Linux Kernel 5.7

Two weeks after the release of Linux kernel 5.6, Linus Torvalds has now kicked off the development cycle of the upcoming Linux 5.7 kernel series by releasing the first RC (Release Candidate) build.

The two-week merge window for the Linux 5.7 kernel series is now closed. Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 5.6, which means that new RCs can be released weekly for Linux kernel 5.7.

The first Release Candidate is already available for download from the kernel.org website at the moment of writing for early adopters and technology enthusiasts who want to take Linux 5.7 for a test drive.

It’s a fairly normal release that packs about 60 percent updated and new drivers, various improvements to the x86 and ARM architectures, documentation updates, and support for the new exFAT file system.

Despite all the coronavirus madness going on right now in the world, it looks like the development cycle of the Linux 5.7 kernel series won’t be affected.

“Things looked pretty normal, in fact I felt things worked smoother than they often do,” said Linus Torvalds in a mailing list announcement. “Keeping people inside may have helped.”

The final release could hit the streets seven or eight weeks from today, either on May 31st or June 7th. As usual, this will depend on how many Release Candidate (RC) milestones will be released, seven or eight.

With that in mind, if you want to help with the testing and reporting of bugs, go ahead and download and compile the first Release Candidate of Linux kernel 5.7 on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.