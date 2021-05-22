Linux Kernel 5.11 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux 5.12

The time has come to say goodbye to the Linux 5.11 kernel series as it now reached end of life and it will no longer receive maintenance updates.

Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the release of Linux kernel 5.11.22 as the last maintenance update in the Linux 5.11 kernel series, urging all users to move to the recently released Linux 5.12 kernel series as soon as possible.

Linux kernel 5.11 was released about four months ago, but it’s now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website. Therefore, if you’re using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux 5.11, you should upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12.

“Note, this is the LAST 5.11.y release, this branch is now end-of-life. Everyone should move to the 5.12.y tree at this point in time,” Greg Kroah-Hartman in a mailing list announcement.

Linux kernel 5.12 was released about a month ago and it’s currently the latest stable kernel branch available on the market. It brings numerous changes and better hardware support through updated and new drivers.

Among the biggest features, there’s LTO support in Clang, a new dynamic thermal power management mechanism, kernel thread-based NAPI polling, support for the Lenovo IdeaPad platform profile, eMMC inline encryption support, and initial support for zoned block devices for the Btrfs file system.

Of course, there are numerous other enhancements, so all Linux OS vendors are recommended to adopt the Linux 5.12 series for their Linux-powered operating systems as soon as possible, especially now that Linux 5.11 reached end of life and it will no longer be supported.

You can download the latest Linux kernel 5.12 release right now from kernel.org.

Last updated 5 hours ago