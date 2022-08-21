Linux Kernel 5.18 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.19

Believe it or not, the time has come to say goodbye to the Linux 5.18 kernel series as it’s now marked as EOL (End-of-Life) on the kernel.org website.

Released at the end of May 2022, Linux kernel 5.18 is yet another short-lived kernel series. It introduced new features like support for “user events” in the tracing system, support for AMD’s “host system management port” function, support for 64-bit integrity checksums on NVMe devices, support for Intel’s “hardware feedback interface” feature, as well as indirect branch tracking support for the x86 architecture.

Renowned kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the release of Linux kernel 5.18.19, which appears to be a very small patch that only includes 6 changes. What’s most important is that Linux kernel 5.18.19 is also the last maintenance release to the Linux 5.17 kernel series, which now reached end of life and will no longer receive security and bugfix updates.

“I’m announcing the release of the 5.18.19 kernel. Note, this is the LAST 5.18.y kernel to be released. This branch is now end-of-life. Please move to 5.19.y at this point in time,” said Greg Kroah-Hartman in a mailing list announcement

As you can see, users are now urged to upgrade to the Linux 5.19 kernel series, which was also updated today to version 5.19.3. GNU/Linux distribution maintainers and users who like to compile their own kernels can grab the latest Linux 5.19 kernel right now from the kernel.org website, but please keep in mind that this is also a short-lived branch that will probably be supported until the end of October 2022.

Several popular rolling-release distributions already run Linux kernel 5.19, including Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, while Ubuntu users can easily install Linux kernel 5.19 from the Ubuntu Kernel Mainline PPA. If you don’t want to upgrade your kernel every few months, you can stick with a long-term supported (LTS) branch, such as Linux 5.15 LTS.

