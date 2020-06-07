Linux Kernel 5.7 Gets First Point Release, It’s Now Ready for Mass Adoption

The latest Linux kernel 5.7 series received today its first point release, which changes its status from ‘mainline’ to ‘stable’ on the kernel.org website, meaning it’s now ready for mass adoption.

Launched a week ago on May 31st, 2020, the Linux 5.7 kernel series introduced several goodies like a new and improved exFAT file system implementation, frequency invariant scheduler accounting feature for x86 CPUs, and a thermal-aware scheduler for better overall performance.

It also brought a new BPF-based Linux Security Module called bpf-lsm, ARM64 Kernel Pointer Authentication to protect the kernel against return-oriented programming attacks, as well as vDPA device support, improved perf cgroup profiling and many power management improvements.

All in all, like most new kernel series, it’s worth upgrading to it. Therefore, renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the first point release, namely Linux kernel 5.7.1.

This means that the Linux 5.7 kernel series is now marked as ‘stable’ on the kernel.org website, which means that most Linux OS integrators can now install it on their GNU/Linux distributions.

Linux kernel 5.7.1 is actually a very small update that only changes 19 files, with 115 insertions and 17 deletions. It mostly updates some wireless and HID drivers, adds support for newer versions of the XBox One Wi-Fi adapter, and fixes some bugs.

You can download the Linux 5.7.1 kernel source tarball right now from kernel.org if you’re a GNU/Linux distribution maintainer or a power user who wants to upgrade it to the latest and most advanced Linux kernel.

Anyone else should wait for Linux kernel 5.7.1 to land in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions before upgrading. Arch Linux appears to be the first distro to upgrade to Linux kernel 5.7, as of today.