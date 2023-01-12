Linux Kernel 6.0 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux 6.1

The time has come to say goodbye to the Linux 6.0 kernel series as it’s now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, which means that it will no longer be updated.

Linux kernel 6.0 was released about three months ago on October 2nd, 2022, with new features like support for NVMe in-band authentication, async buffered writes when using both XFS and io_uring, io_uring zero-copy network transmission support, or support for PCI buses in the OpenRISC and LoongArch architectures.

It also brought improvements to the RISC-V and AArch64 (ARM64) hardware architectures, new and improved features for the Btrfs and OverlayFS filesystems, as well as new and updated drivers for top-notch hardware support.

Unfortunately, Linux kernel 6.0 is a short-lived branch, not an LTS (Long-Term Support) one, which means that it’s only supported with maintenance updates for a few months. Today, Linux kernel 6.0 reached end of life with the 6.0.19 update, which is the last stable release in the series.

GNU/Linux distribution maintainers and users who use the Linux 6.0 kernel series are now urged by kernel maintainers to upgrade to a newer release, such as Linux kernel 6.1, which was also updated today to version 6.1.5 for those interested in upgrading their kernels.

“I’m announcing the release of the 6.0.19 kernel. Note, this is the LAST 6.0.y kernel release. All users must move to the 6.1.y branch at this point in time, as this branch is now end-of-life,” said renowned kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman.

Without further ado, please consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.1 as soon as possible. Most rolling-release distributions like Arch Linux or openSUSE Tumbleweed (and their derivatives) are already using it, so that shouldn’t be a problem.

Linux kernel 6.1 should also arrive shortly in the stable software repositories of Fedora Linux, while Ubuntu users will need to install it using this tutorial or via the XanMod Kernel.

