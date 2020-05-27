Linux Kodachi 7.0 Security-Focused OS Moves to Linux 5.4, Based on Xubuntu 18.04 LTS

Linux Kodachi OS 7.0, a secure, anti forensic, and anonymous operating system, has been released with new tools, new features, and many improvements.

Coming nine months after version 6.3, the Kodachi OS 7.0 release is dubbed “Katana” and it’s here to introduce a new kernel series, namely the long-term supported Linux 5.4 from the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) release, which arrived in late April 2020.

However, Kodachi OS 7.0 is still based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) series, most precisely Xubuntu 18.04 LTS as it uses the lightweight Xfce desktop environment by default. Of course, the new kernel stack brings better support for newer hardware.

Among the new features implemented in this release, there’s support for several public DNS servers, including the French Data Network (FDN) DNS and Next DNS, malware and adult content filtering from Cloudflare and Neustar, as well as support for the exFAT file system.



Newly added tools include the Tilix advanced GTK3 tiling terminal emulator, ProxyChains program for redirecting network connections through SOCKS4a/5 or HTTP proxies, USBGuard white/black-listing mechanism for USB devices, and USBKill anti-forensic software.

Linux Kodachi OS 7.0 also comes with the Enigmail plugin for Mozilla Thunderbird for data encryption and decryption, as well as the powerful MPV video player, which replaces VLC Media Player.

Also improved is the Firefox-based Kodachi browser, which now ships with support for Onion sites, the Nano Adblocker, CSS Exfil Protection, HTTPZ, Adnauseam, MYKI, My Public IP, WebGL Fingerprint Defender, and Buster add-ons, as well as links to the Discord, Anonymous Speech, Restore Privacy, and CTemplar websites.

Several things have been removed from this release. These include the Jaxx, Exoduse and Xelcore wallets, Bisq exchange, Tox and Ring chats, as well as the Tenta DNS and Fourth Estate DNS.

Among other changes, I2P support was fixed, Bisq was moved to the right location in the Xfce applications menu, Proton VPN was moved to location 5 in VPN lists, and VPN <-> Torrify to VPN -> Torrify on screen score status was added.

Under the hood, all the included scripts were updated to work with JSON and all the settings have been moved to a single JSON file. Other packages have been updated as well from the latest Xubuntu 18.04 LTS release.